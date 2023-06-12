Ad
euobserver
MEPs are set to lay out what they expect from EU leaders at their summit meeting later in June (Photo: European Parliament)

EU summit prep and Pegasus vote in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Brussels heatwave over the weekend has been a prelude to the fast-approaching summer political break for the EU.

One of the final acts is usually the June European Council, the last summit of EU leaders before the summer break.

On Wednesday (14 June), MEPs are expected to quiz top officials from the EU Commission and the Council and lay out their own demands on what should be discussed with leaders.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the meantime is due to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Double rejection for EU flagship nature restoration plan
AI Act — leaving oversight to the techies will not protect rights
Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs
MEPs are set to lay out what they expect from EU leaders at their summit meeting later in June (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections