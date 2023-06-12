EU summit prep and Pegasus vote in focus This WEEK

The Brussels heatwave over the weekend has been a prelude to the fast-approaching summer political break for the EU.

One of the final acts is usually the June European Council, the last summit of EU leaders before the summer break.

On Wednesday (14 June), MEPs are expected to quiz top officials from the EU Commission and the Council and lay out their own demands on what should be discussed with leaders.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the meantime is due to...