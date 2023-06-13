Cyprus calls for EU support against Erdoğan

Cyprus and Turkey have traded harsh words on their frozen conflict, in a sign recent elections on both sides changed little.

The "open wound" of Turkey's 50-year old occupation of northern Cyprus formed the centrepiece of Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides' speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday (13 June).

He spoke after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Turkish-occupied Cyprus one day earlier.

Erdoğan went there on his first foreign trip since re-...