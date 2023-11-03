Ad
euobserver
From January 2021 to September 2023, butter increased by 27 percent, eggs by 37 percent, and potatoes by 53 percent (Photo: Unsplash)

EU cost of living continues to rise much faster than wages

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The weekly shop for groceries at the supermarket is still no relief for EU citizens' wallets, as food prices kept rising in 2023, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

After significant increases in 2022, the prices of basic food items such as eggs, butter, potatoes, and olive oil have not shown much easing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Household living standards fall in almost half EU countries
ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
Nice holiday? Nearly third of EU households couldn't afford one
EU: Wage-earners will 'bear brunt' of inflation in 2023
From January 2021 to September 2023, butter increased by 27 percent, eggs by 37 percent, and potatoes by 53 percent (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections