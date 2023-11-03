EU cost of living continues to rise much faster than wages

The weekly shop for groceries at the supermarket is still no relief for EU citizens' wallets, as food prices kept rising in 2023, according to the latest data from Eurostat.
After significant increases in 2022, the prices of basic food items such as eggs, butter, potatoes, and olive oil have not shown much easing ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.