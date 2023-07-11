The dangerous decline in the EU's 'moral compass'

European Union policymakers are proud of their "strategic compass" to boost the bloc's defence and security.
The rapid and dangerous decline in the EU's once-impressive moral compass needs similarly urgent attention.
The EU's new military swagger and solidarity for Ukraine are certainly important for the security of Europe.
Once decried as ...
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. Shada recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
