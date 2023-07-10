How Kremlin promotes Orbán as the voice of 'real' Europe

In July 1998, Viktor Orbán assumed the role of Hungary's prime minister for the first time. Few could have predicted, 25 years ago, that Orbán, once a proponent of liberal values and Hungary's integration into the EU, would later become a prime example of authoritarian backsliding within an EU member state.
And the peculiar relationship between two authoritarian regimes — Russia and Hungary — has long been know...
Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.
