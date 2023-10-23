Ad
euobserver
Until 2015, the equivalent of nine percent of global GDP was held untaxed in tax havens. This has now fallen to between three and four percent (Photo: Unsplash)

Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Billionaires pay far less tax than ordinary citizens relative to their income, and in many countries use personal holding companies to avoid income tax at the "border of legality" — but no serious effort has been made to address the situation, says a new report by the EU Tax Observatory.

So far, effective tax rates on the wealth of the world's richest have remained very low [at 0-0.5 percent].

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Radical tax changes mulled for future of Europe's welfare states
US backs EU windfall tax on frozen Russian assets
EU report tests targeting tax cuts at low-paid
Commission and MEPs clash over corporate tax-reporting rules
Until 2015, the equivalent of nine percent of global GDP was held untaxed in tax havens. This has now fallen to between three and four percent (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections