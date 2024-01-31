EU cuts climate and foreign aid to finance war, borders

EU member states will meet in Brussels on Thursday (1 February) for another round of budget negotiations.
There, 26 leaders will once again try to trick, cajole or seduce Hungary's prime minister Victor Orbán to sign off on a €50bn budget top-up for the Ukrainian war effort.
Negotiations over the giant financing operation for Ukraine — consisting of €33bn in loans and €17bn in non-repayable grants financed by member states — will dominate talks.
The so-called Ukraine Faci...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
