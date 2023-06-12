Ad
euobserver
European clean tech exports represent 23 percent of the global market (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

EU should not match US green subsidies, study finds

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The race to win the clean-tech race is heating up, but according to a new paper, European policymakers are fretting too much about green competitiveness.

In March, the EU Commission tabled its net-zero industry act, which aims to produce at least 40 percent of the clean technology it deems strategic domestically. With this, Europe hopes to confront the growing Chinese green tech d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Will a green industrial arms race with the US spur EU's energy transition?
The EU labour strike map: the rise and fall of industrial action
EU industrial policy forgets one important detail: people
European clean tech exports represent 23 percent of the global market (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections