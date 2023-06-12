EU should not match US green subsidies, study finds

The race to win the clean-tech race is heating up, but according to a new paper, European policymakers are fretting too much about green competitiveness.
In March, the EU Commission tabled its net-zero industry act, which aims to produce at least 40 percent of the clean technology it deems strategic domestically. With this, Europe hopes to confront the growing Chinese green tech d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.