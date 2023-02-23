Asylum seekers sleeping rough in Brussels continues to mount

The number of tents of asylum seekers sleeping rough along the canal in the city centre of Brussels continues to mount.

A week ago, the Flemish Refugee Action, a Brussels-based NGO, counted 60. On Thursday (23 February), EUobserver counted around 122.

The increase comes as authorities shut down a squat used by asylum seekers, forcing more onto the street. At least one person was found dead.

For the some 200 people sleeping rough, the lack of reception for asylum seekers in <...