Some have been sleeping rough for months (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Asylum seekers sleeping rough in Brussels continues to mount

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The number of tents of asylum seekers sleeping rough along the canal in the city centre of Brussels continues to mount.

A week ago, the Flemish Refugee Action, a Brussels-based NGO, counted 60. On Thursday (23 February), EUobserver counted around 122.

The increase comes as authorities shut down a squat used by asylum seekers, forcing more onto the street. At least one person was found dead.

For the some 200 people sleeping rough, the lack of reception for asylum seekers in <...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

