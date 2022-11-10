Ad
euobserver
Lobbyists simply do not declare themselves as 'lobbyists', and thus submit no information into the lobbying register — and thus game over for transparency (Photo: Daniel Huizinga)

The OECD asks — how should we improve lobbying regulation?

EU Political
Opinion
by Matej Blažek, Prague,

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has started the consultation process for its new recommendation on lobbying regulation.

And as the principal author of the draft, I'd like to see many meaningful comments and suggestions from all kinds of stakeholders.

The rationale behind the revision of the original

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matej Blazek is an expert in lobbying regulation and a principal author of the draft revised OECD Recommendation on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying. Besides working with the OECD on a contract basis, he serves as the senior ministerial counsellor with the Czech Ministry of Justice's anti-corruption unit.

Related articles

Big Tech now edges out Big Energy in EU lobbying
MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote
Kroes' Uber lobbying needs wide investigation, say campaigners
Brussels 'becoming like Washington' for revolving-doors
Lobbyists simply do not declare themselves as 'lobbyists', and thus submit no information into the lobbying register — and thus game over for transparency (Photo: Daniel Huizinga)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matej Blazek is an expert in lobbying regulation and a principal author of the draft revised OECD Recommendation on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying. Besides working with the OECD on a contract basis, he serves as the senior ministerial counsellor with the Czech Ministry of Justice's anti-corruption unit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections