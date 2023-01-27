Dutch set to agree to US-led chip controls to China

Japan and the Netherlands are set to agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China on Friday (27 January).
Talks between the countries are expected to conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips. Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp.
The move would be a major diplomatic victory for US president J...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
