EU needs land reform to stop Big Agri swallowing up small farms

In the face of increased land grabbing and speculation, the European Commission must put a common land governance framework on the political agenda in coming months to ensure a future for farmers and protect the well-being of citizens. The urgency of the situation has seen farmers of European Coordination Via Campesina write their own European directive proposal, presented to representatives of DG AGRI and M...
Antonio Onorati is an Italian farmer in Lazio and a member of the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC) , a confederation of unions and organisations of peasant farmers, small and medium-scale farmers, and agricultural workers across Europe. ECVC is composed of 31 national and regional peasant farmer organisations from 21 European countries.
