EU lets Croatia into Schengen, keeps Bulgaria and Romania out

EU countries on Thursday (8 December) agreed that Croatia joins the passport-free Schengen zone — but still kept Bulgaria and Romania out, due to objections from Austria.
Vienna cited migration fears as the reason to block the two eastern European countries finally joining the Schengen zone.
"You deserve to be full members of Schengen, you deserve to have access to the free movement of the Schengen area, you had a strong suppo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
