Ad
euobserver
Austria's interior minister Gerhard Karner, and Germany's minister Nancy Faeser, talk during the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU lets Croatia into Schengen, keeps Bulgaria and Romania out

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries on Thursday (8 December) agreed that Croatia joins the passport-free Schengen zone — but still kept Bulgaria and Romania out, due to objections from Austria.

Vienna cited migration fears as the reason to block the two eastern European countries finally joining the Schengen zone.

"You deserve to be full members of Schengen, you deserve to have access to the free movement of the Schengen area, you had a strong suppo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says
Hurdles remain for Schengen hopefuls Bulgaria and Romania
Let's end Bulgaria and Romania's 11-year Schengen purgatory
Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament
Austria's interior minister Gerhard Karner, and Germany's minister Nancy Faeser, talk during the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections