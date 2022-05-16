Sweden and Finland Nato decision is right for Baltic

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created the biggest security-related crisis in Europe since the Second World War and the role of Nato in our common security has become more important than ever.
We welcome the decision by Finland to quickly apply for membership in Nato and hope Sweden will make the same decision this week. It would increase stability in the Baltic Sea Region.<...
All the authors are European People's Party MEPs from the Nordic and Baltic region. Tomas Tobéis head of delegation EPP-Sweden, Sirpa Pietikäinen is head of delegation EPP-Finland, Pernille Weiss is head of delegation EPP-Denmark, Riho Terras is head of delegation EPP-Estonia, Sandra Kalniete is head of delegation EPP-Lativa, Andrius Kubilius is head of delegation EPP-Lithuania.
