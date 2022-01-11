Ad
Rule of law advanced little in the Western Balkans and inside the EU last year (Photo: James Burke)

EU funds for rule of law in Western Balkans wasted

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has got next to nothing for €700 million of its tax-payers' money meant to help rule of law in the Western Balkans.

The spending, between 2014 and 2020, had "little impact" on the situation in Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, the EU Court of Auditors in Luxembourg said on Monday (10 January).

"Some technical and operational reforms have taken place," it noted.

"But in a context of insufficient political will and a lack of engagement...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

