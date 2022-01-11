EU funds for rule of law in Western Balkans wasted

The EU has got next to nothing for €700 million of its tax-payers' money meant to help rule of law in the Western Balkans.

The spending, between 2014 and 2020, had "little impact" on the situation in Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, the EU Court of Auditors in Luxembourg said on Monday (10 January).

"Some technical and operational reforms have taken place," it noted.

"But in a context of insufficient political will and a lack of engagement...