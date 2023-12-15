EU backs Finland border closure as Russia conscripts migrants

The European Commission is praising Finland for shutting down its land borders with Russia despite reports prospective asylum seekers there are being forcibly conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

"Finland has been impacted by illegal border crossings orchestrated by Russia," said European Commission president Von der Leyen, in a letter to EU leaders ahead of the summit in Brussels on Friday (15 December), where migration will be discussed.

Von der Leyen said the EU plans to bolster it...