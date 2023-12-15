Ad
euobserver
Finnish military bolstering one of the country's land border crossing points with Russia (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

EU backs Finland border closure as Russia conscripts migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is praising Finland for shutting down its land borders with Russia despite reports prospective asylum seekers there are being forcibly conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

"Finland has been impacted by illegal border crossings orchestrated by Russia," said European Commission president Von der Leyen, in a letter to EU leaders ahead of the summit in Brussels on Friday (15 December), where migration will be discussed.

Von der Leyen said the EU plans to bolster it...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

