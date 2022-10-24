Ad
Turkey is arresting Syrians with protection status and forcing them to return to Syria, says Human Rights Watch. (Photo: European Parliament)

Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey has beaten and forced hundreds of recognised Syrian refugees back into Syria over the past year, according to a new report.

"We wrote hundreds but I imagine it's maybe the tip of the iceberg," said Nadia Hardman, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, and co-author of the report.

The NGO on Monday (24 October) released the 10-page damning indictment on how Turkey is turning against the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it current...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

