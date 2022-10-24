Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO

Turkey has beaten and forced hundreds of recognised Syrian refugees back into Syria over the past year, according to a new report.

"We wrote hundreds but I imagine it's maybe the tip of the iceberg," said Nadia Hardman, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, and co-author of the report.

The NGO on Monday (24 October) released the 10-page damning indictment on how Turkey is turning against the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it current...