Ad
euobserver
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson (l) said the EU is ready to 'unlock' Algeria's renewables potential (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU looks to Algeria for extra gas — and possibly solar

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union wants to expand gas trade with Algeria, as part of its wider efforts to diversify supplies away from Russia.

"Algeria is and continues to be a very important and reliable exporter of natural gas to the EU and Europe is ready to step up this cooperation even further," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday (11 October), during a press conference along with the Algerian minister of energy, Mohamed Arkab.

The EU has now offered Algiers "a long-term str...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Spain to import more gas by sea after Algeria reduces exports
Algeria hostages killed, as EU talks of 'evil' in Mali
EU signs gas deal with Egypt's rights abusing leadership
EU seeks emergency gas supply deal with Egypt and Israel
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson (l) said the EU is ready to 'unlock' Algeria's renewables potential (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections