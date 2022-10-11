EU looks to Algeria for extra gas — and possibly solar

The European Union wants to expand gas trade with Algeria, as part of its wider efforts to diversify supplies away from Russia.

"Algeria is and continues to be a very important and reliable exporter of natural gas to the EU and Europe is ready to step up this cooperation even further," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday (11 October), during a press conference along with the Algerian minister of energy, Mohamed Arkab.

The EU has now offered Algiers "a long-term str...