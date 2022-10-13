Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

After years of citizen mobilisation and political support for an upcoming EU ban on cages for farmed animals, the lobbyists of the Big Agri-food industry are now asking the EU for delays and loopholes that would make the new law ineffective in practice.
Thursday (13 October) is World Cage-Free Day.
Across the EU, every year about 300...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tilly Metz is a Luxebourg MEP with the Greens, and president of the Intergroup on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals.
Tilly Metz is a Luxebourg MEP with the Greens, and president of the Intergroup on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals.