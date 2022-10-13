Ad
The great majority of mother pigs spend about half of their short lives inside crates or stalls, in which they cannot even turn around (Photo: Compassion in World Farming)

Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

by Tilly Metz, Brussels,

After years of citizen mobilisation and political support for an upcoming EU ban on cages for farmed animals, the lobbyists of the Big Agri-food industry are now asking the EU for delays and loopholes that would make the new law ineffective in practice.

Thursday (13 October) is World Cage-Free Day.

Across the EU, every year about 300...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tilly Metz is a Luxebourg MEP with the Greens, and president of the Intergroup on the Welfare and Conservation of Animals.

