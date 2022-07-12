Unblocking Black Sea 'only solution' to prevent food crisis

As the summer harvest season begins in Ukraine during wartime, farmers face multiple challenges — while a hunger catastrophe looms.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of agricultural goods, but the country's export capacity has significantly decreased since the war began in late February.

The Russian blockade of seaports in the BlackSea is holding back thousands of tonnes of grain from being exported. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last week warned that up to ...