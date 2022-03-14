Aboard the refugee train: 'Our lives are worth nothing'

"What are we, for people like them?" asked Antoniusz Zawadzki, a Ukrainian refugee, speaking of political leaders in both Russia and the West. "We're nothing to them. Our governments don't take care of us. Our lives are worth nothing."

Zawadzki spoke while smoking in the darkness in a gangway connection between two rattling Elektrichka railway carriages, a Soviet-era train type still in use in Ukraine.

It was freezing cold and hours before dawn on Saturday (12 March) morning app...