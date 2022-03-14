Ad
View from the train window shortly after leaving Lviv on Friday (Photo: Andrew Rettman)

Aboard the refugee train: 'Our lives are worth nothing'

by Andrew Rettman, Lviv (Ukraine) and Przemyśl (Poland),

"What are we, for people like them?" asked Antoniusz Zawadzki, a Ukrainian refugee, speaking of political leaders in both Russia and the West. "We're nothing to them. Our governments don't take care of us. Our lives are worth nothing."

Zawadzki spoke while smoking in the darkness in a gangway connection between two rattling Elektrichka railway carriages, a Soviet-era train type still in use in Ukraine.

It was freezing cold and hours before dawn on Saturday (12 March) morning app...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

