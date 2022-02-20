EU's retaliatory Russia sanctions in focus This WEEK

All eyes will be on Ukraine this week, as Russian president Vladimir Putin keeps the world on edge about whether he will, or will not, spark a conflict in Europe.

The EU has been busy drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation for any aggression from Moscow, although the threshold for imposition of those sanctions still needs to be determined.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (21 February) will host Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba for breakfast.

...