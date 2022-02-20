Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on a previous visit to Ukraine (Photo: consilium.eu)

EU's retaliatory Russia sanctions in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

All eyes will be on Ukraine this week, as Russian president Vladimir Putin keeps the world on edge about whether he will, or will not, spark a conflict in Europe.

The EU has been busy drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation for any aggression from Moscow, although the threshold for imposition of those sanctions still needs to be determined.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (21 February) will host Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba for breakfast.

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Agenda

