Revealed: Europe's 20 biggest meat and dairy firms' pollution

The 20 biggest meat and dairy corporations in Europe are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the Netherlands or Denmark, new research from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP) found on Monday (13 December).
The report comes ahead of the European Commission's presentation of its carbon farming initiative, which aims to increase the amount of carbon dioxide ...
