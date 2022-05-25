Right of Reply: Hungarian government

Dear Editor,

While authors Emese Pásztor and Sanjay Sethi in EUobserver take a rather biased stance on Hungary's state of danger due to the Covid pandemic and now the war in Ukraine, in their attempt to paint prime minister Viktor Orbán and his government as the black, authoritarian sheep of Europe, they ultimately miss the point of our special legal order.

No, it is not to "presumptively authorise the government to supersede par...