Northern Europe — the new Nato/Russia frontline

At the department of reindeer husbandry in Oslo, which is part of the ministry of agriculture, a peppered bill from Russia plopped on the mat at the end of June this year. It came from the Pasvik nature reserve in the Murmansk region, which borders a reserve of the same name in the high north of Norway.

The Russians demanded 47 million Norwegian kroner [€4.2m]. Why?

It turns out that 40 Norwegian reindeer had crossed the border on the frozen Pasvik river and had grazed on the Ru...