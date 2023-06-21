Far right in Italy and Spain target rainbow families and flags

Italy is debating a crackdown on surrogate parents, seen as an attack on LGBTI families, while Spain's far-right party goes after the rainbow flag.

Italian MPs are debating a law that would make it illegal for Italian citizens to engage a surrogate mother in another country, with prison terms of up to three years and fines of up to €1m.

A 2004 law already banned surrogacy in Italy.

The new surrogacy regime is backed by prime minister Georgia Meloni and adds to fears in I...