Prosecuting Russia: The possibilities, challenges and risks of a special tribunal

"We will never forgive," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said when commemorating the one-year anniversary of Russian forces withdrawing from Bucha, leaving behind hundreds of bodies of murdered civilians in what Kyiv said was a massacre and a Russian war crime.

"We will punish all those guilty," Zelensky pledged.

Yet despite the lofty pledges of European politicians, there is little chance that Western powers could set up a special international tribunal to prosecute the t...