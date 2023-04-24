Ad
400 Ukrainians had been killed in Bucha during Russia's nearly monthlong occupation in March 2022 (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

Prosecuting Russia: The possibilities, challenges and risks of a special tribunal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,
"We will never forgive," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said when commemorating the one-year anniversary of Russian forces withdrawing from Bucha, leaving behind hundreds of bodies of murdered civilians in what Kyiv said was a massacre and a Russian war crime.

"We will punish all those guilty," Zelensky pledged.

Yet despite the lofty pledges of European politicians, there is little chance that Western powers could set up a special international tribunal to prosecute the t...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

