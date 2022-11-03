Cut 'red tape' — and watch EU workplace deaths rocket

With a trip to the United States planned for the month of his 19th birthday, dedicated student Tom Le Duault took a holiday job in an abattoir near his home in Brittany to earn some extra money.
But just hours into his first day on the job, he was crushed under a box weighing 500kg. This is one of the real life tragedies which lie behind worrying new statistics about fatal accidents at work across...
Claes-Mikael Stahl is deputy general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.
