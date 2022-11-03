Ad
euobserver
Algorithms which manage platform work are pushing riders to go faster and take more risks to win more work (Photo: European Parliament)

Cut 'red tape' — and watch EU workplace deaths rocket

by Claes-Mikael Stahl, Brussels,

With a trip to the United States planned for the month of his 19th birthday, dedicated student Tom Le Duault took a holiday job in an abattoir near his home in Brittany to earn some extra money.

But just hours into his first day on the job, he was crushed under a box weighing 500kg. This is one of the real life tragedies which lie behind worrying new statistics about fatal accidents at work across...

Author Bio

Claes-Mikael Stahl is deputy general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.

