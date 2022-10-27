Ad
euobserver
Wooden cooking box with pea soup (Photo: Gloria Lucchesi)

Feature

Italians employ ancient cooking contraption to deal with rising gas costs

Green Economy
by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,
Wooden cooking box with pea soup (Photo: Gloria Lucchesi)

While Italian families grapple with rising energy prices, inhabitants of a Tuscan village have reverted to old cooking techniques used by their ancestors to cut down on costs.

Instead of gas they use wool to prepare succulent meals.

In San Casciano dei Bagni, where just 1,000 people live amid green rolling hills, ancient Roman baths and sheep-grazing fields, a team of environmentalist ladies have dug through cellars to find their grandparents' tips on how to build and use so-cal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyFeature

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Related articles

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections