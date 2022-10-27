Claiming righteousness but being a hypocrite will not convince voters

Our opponents are mouthful when it comes to reproaching us, the European People's Party (EPP).

They charge us for breaching the rule of law, liaising with undemocratic forces, oppressing the freedom of speech and media. They not only manipulate reality, but also, at all cost, refuse to turn inwards, apply self-criticism, and see the bias: their own double standards.

Why is it acceptable for the European socialists to shield their Maltese friends linked to the assassination of a j...