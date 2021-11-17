Ad
The caretaker government of prime minister Mark Rutte tried to find a majority to scrap the country's dividend tax in a last-minute effort to keep Shell (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Dutch government's attempt to keep Shell fails

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A last-ditch attempt to keep the oil and gas giant Shell in the Netherlands has failed.

Royal Dutch Shell announced on Monday (15 October) it wants to become fully British, citing restructuring and a failure to lift a dividend tax as reasons.

Shell had pressured the Dutch government to drop its dividend tax for "16 years" chief executive Ben van Beurden told newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

The UK is one of a few countries in Europe that does not levy a dividend tax - a...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

