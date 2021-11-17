Dutch government's attempt to keep Shell fails

A last-ditch attempt to keep the oil and gas giant Shell in the Netherlands has failed.

Royal Dutch Shell announced on Monday (15 October) it wants to become fully British, citing restructuring and a failure to lift a dividend tax as reasons.

Shell had pressured the Dutch government to drop its dividend tax for "16 years" chief executive Ben van Beurden told newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

The UK is one of a few countries in Europe that does not levy a dividend tax - a...