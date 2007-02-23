Ad
euobserver
Euro chiefs will gather in Brussels to discuss the single currency zone (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

Ministers from Spain and Luxembourg will be in the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Wednesday to discuss ideas for ratification of the EU constitution. These two countries, along with 16 others, have already ratified the document.

However with discussions on a possible new-look version underway, the status of their ratification is unclear. Luxembourg and Spain are among the strongest proponents of keeping the draft EU constitution as is, something not supported ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Euro chiefs will gather in Brussels to discuss the single currency zone (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections