This WEEK in the European Union

Ministers from Spain and Luxembourg will be in the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Wednesday to discuss ideas for ratification of the EU constitution. These two countries, along with 16 others, have already ratified the document.
However with discussions on a possible new-look version underway, the status of their ratification is unclear. Luxembourg and Spain are among the strongest proponents of keeping the draft EU constitution as is, something not supported ...
