Ruling socialists win Portugal election, but no majority

Portuguese prime minister António Costa's Socialist Party (PS) won Sunday's (6 October) parliamentary election - increasing from 85 to 106 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament, but short of an outright majority.

The PS won with 36.6 percent of the votes, followed by the centre-right Social Democrats (PSD) with 27.9 percent (77 seats), the Left Bloc (19 seats) with 9.6 percent and the Communist together with the Greens with 6.4 percent (12 seats), according to results released by the in...