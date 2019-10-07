Ad
euobserver
'The PS will strive to find solutions that ensure this stability for the entire legislature,' Portuguese prime minister António Costa said (Photo: Partido Socialista)

Ruling socialists win Portugal election, but no majority

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Portuguese prime minister António Costa's Socialist Party (PS) won Sunday's (6 October) parliamentary election - increasing from 85 to 106 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament, but short of an outright majority.

The PS won with 36.6 percent of the votes, followed by the centre-right Social Democrats (PSD) with 27.9 percent (77 seats), the Left Bloc (19 seats) with 9.6 percent and the Communist together with the Greens with 6.4 percent (12 seats), according to results released by the in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Kurz wins in Austria with best result since 2002
Portugal held up as symbol of EU recovery
How Portugal's leftist 'contraption' works
'The PS will strive to find solutions that ensure this stability for the entire legislature,' Portuguese prime minister António Costa said (Photo: Partido Socialista)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections