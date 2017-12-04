European Liberals pin hopes on Macron

Is French president Emmanuel Macron the future of European Liberals?

"This is the million euro question in this congress," Albert Rivera, the leader of Spain's Ciudadanos party told EUobserver at the annual gathering of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (Alde) in Amsterdam on Friday-Sunday (1-3 December).

"Liberals will conquer Europe," the party's president Hans van Baalen said, setting an objective of 100 seats in the next European Parliament at the May 2019 elec...