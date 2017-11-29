Ad
May and Juncker to announce the deal in Brussels next week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Reports: UK agrees to pay €50bn Brexit bill

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK has agreed to pay the EU over €50 billion for its Brexit divorce settlement, paving the way for talks on a future trade deal.

British officials told UK newspapers about the deal on Tuesday (28 November), but the precise figure varied from report to report.

The BBC said it could be worth between €40 billion and €55 billion. The Financial Times said it would be just under €50 billion. The Telegraph said €45 billion to €55 billion. The Times said it would be between €40 billi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

