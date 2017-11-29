Reports: UK agrees to pay €50bn Brexit bill

The UK has agreed to pay the EU over €50 billion for its Brexit divorce settlement, paving the way for talks on a future trade deal.

British officials told UK newspapers about the deal on Tuesday (28 November), but the precise figure varied from report to report.

The BBC said it could be worth between €40 billion and €55 billion. The Financial Times said it would be just under €50 billion. The Telegraph said €45 billion to €55 billion. The Times said it would be between €40 billi...