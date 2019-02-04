Ad
EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova (c) met with Microsoft's head of its Brussels office, John Frank (r) 29 November 2017. The meeting, for which no records exist, was also attended by former US attorney general Eric Holder (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Missing: Paper trail of EU meetings with Big Tech

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission did not keep any written records of what was said during meetings between EU commissioner Vera Jourova and several technology companies, a response to an EUobserver access to documents request reveals.

Reacting to the news at a press conference on Monday (4 February), Jourova said she did not know why no minutes had been produced, and that they should have been.

EUobserver had asked the commission for all documents related to several meetings Jourova had in...

