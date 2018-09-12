EPP leader will vote to launch Hungary procedure

Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), has said he will back a report calling for an EU check on the health of Hungary's democracy.

The conservative German MEP, who announced last week that he sought to lead the next European Commission, told press on Tuesday (11 September) evening in Strasbourg that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban had not shown any "readiness to contribute to solutions" on key issues of concern.

"I will vote tomorrow in ...