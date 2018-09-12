Ad
Weber suggested that a lot of EPP deputies had had enough of covering for Orban (Photo: European Parliament)

EPP leader will vote to launch Hungary procedure

by Eszter Zalan, Strasbourg,

Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), has said he will back a report calling for an EU check on the health of Hungary's democracy.

The conservative German MEP, who announced last week that he sought to lead the next European Commission, told press on Tuesday (11 September) evening in Strasbourg that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban had not shown any "readiness to contribute to solutions" on key issues of concern.

"I will vote tomorrow in ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

