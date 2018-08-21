Ad
EU has urged its companies to ignore the threat of US sanctions if they do business with Iran (Photo: European Commission)

UK sanctions appeal risks highlighting EU divisions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is to call for extra EU sanctions on Russia, in a move that risks highlighting both EU and transatlantic foreign policy divisions.

"Today the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US," British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt aims to say in a speech in Washington on Tuesday (21 August), details of which were released to press ahead ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe
