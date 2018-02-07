Centre-right torpedoes pan-EU electoral lists plan

The European People's Party (EPP) torpedoed the idea of 'transnational' electoral lists for the 2019 European elections on Wednesday (7 February) - but rallied behind the notion that the lead candidate of the election winner should become president of the European Commission.

As the largest group in the European Parliament, the EPP held the decisive vote on what during the preceding debate proved to be a controversial issue – whether the seats vacated because of Brexit should one day be...