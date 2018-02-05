Juncker to go on 'geopolitical' Balkans tour

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is to visit Western Balkans capitals amid wider efforts to counter Russian and Chinese influence there.

His trip, from 26 February to 1 March, will take in Belgrade, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje, and Tirana before concluding in Sofia, which currently holds the EU presidency.

A senior EU source said Juncker was going because "the Western Balkans is strategically very important, it will sooner or later join the EU".

...