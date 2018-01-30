Ad
euobserver
Orban (l) and Kurz (r) at their meeting in Vienna (Photo: Bundeskanzleramt)

Hungary seeks to make ally out of Austria's Kurz

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Migration was at the centre of talks between Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban and Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz Tuesday (30 January) in Vienna, as Orban has sought to recruit the young leader as his ally.

The two populist leaders agreed that "illegal migration" should be halted, and the EU's external borders need to be reinforced.

The 31-year old Sebastian Kurz, who took office last December, said the EU's system to relocate asylum seekers across the continent does no...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU silent on Austria's 'pro-Europe' far-right in cabinet
Austria sues Commission over Hungary's nuclear plant
EU should ban Austria presidency, French appeal says
Austria and Czech elections will change Visegrad dynamics
Orban (l) and Kurz (r) at their meeting in Vienna (Photo: Bundeskanzleramt)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections