Hungary seeks to make ally out of Austria's Kurz

Migration was at the centre of talks between Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban and Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz Tuesday (30 January) in Vienna, as Orban has sought to recruit the young leader as his ally.

The two populist leaders agreed that "illegal migration" should be halted, and the EU's external borders need to be reinforced.

The 31-year old Sebastian Kurz, who took office last December, said the EU's system to relocate asylum seekers across the continent does no...