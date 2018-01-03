New Polish PM visits Hungary in snub to Brussels

Poland's new premier meets with Hungary's Viktor Orban in Budapest on Wednesday (3 January) in a show of solidarity against EU criticism of their countries' joint backtracking on democratic values and the rule of law.
It will be Mateusz Morawiecki's first official bilateral visit since taking office last month.
Morawiecki holds talks with his Hungarian counterpart after the European Commission launched an unprecedented Article 7 sa...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
