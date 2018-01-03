Ad
euobserver
Morawiecki (l) with Orban (r) at the December EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New Polish PM visits Hungary in snub to Brussels

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's new premier meets with Hungary's Viktor Orban in Budapest on Wednesday (3 January) in a show of solidarity against EU criticism of their countries' joint backtracking on democratic values and the rule of law.

It will be Mateusz Morawiecki's first official bilateral visit since taking office last month.

Morawiecki holds talks with his Hungarian counterpart after the European Commission launched an unprecedented Article 7 sa...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Commission takes Orban's Hungary to court
Hungary veto sets scene for EU battle on Poland
Poland becomes first in EU history to face sanctions
How powerful is Poland's Morawiecki?
Morawiecki (l) with Orban (r) at the December EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections