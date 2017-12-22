Enough with EU's empty words on 5G

European telecom ministers agreed earlier this month on a joint roadmap for the development of 5G networks.
Although the Council is eager to frame it as a detailed action plan, it really represents a missed opportunity, as it is essentially a roadmap without any recognition of what is truly necessary to follow through - namely, a coordinated and harmonised rolling out of key spectrum bands across Europe, along with long term commitme...
