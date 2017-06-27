EU fines Google €2.4 bn over online shopping

The European Commission fined Google €2.4 billion on Tuesday (27 June) for misusing its near-monopoly position over online search to steer users to its shopping comparison service.

"Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," EU antitrust boss Margrethe Vestager told journalists.

"Google Shopping", as the service is known, was not attracting customers merely by offering a be...