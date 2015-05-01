Putin’s 'Night Wolves' stir controversy in Poland

Despite being refused entry into Poland, Russian bikers from the Putin-friendly Night Wolves motorcycle club have visited the former German concentration camp in Auschwitz and a Russian soldiers’ WWII cemetery in Pszczyna, Poland.

They claim they will conduct their rally to Berlin as planned.

The ones that visited Auschwitz and Pszczyna hid the fact that they are from Night Wolves, flew to the Czech Republic, rented bikes and drove to Poland to lay flowers in the camp, one of th...