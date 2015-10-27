Ad
Reappointed PM Passos Coelho might not be able to serve a second term despite his party coalition winning the most votes. (Photo: epp.eu)

Portugal caught up in post-election turmoil

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Portugal is being caught up in a political turmoil that could last for months and put the mooted economic recovery at risk, as leftist parties pledged to topple Prime Minister-designate Pedro Passos Coelho's minority centre-right government.

The Portuguese Socialist Party is pushing for negotiations over a leftist alliance, that would include for the first time in 40 years, the anti-euro and anti-NATO Communist Party. The Left Bloc, another possible partner, inspired by Greece's governi...

