US downplays support for EU pipeline

An energy summit in Sofia over the week-end fell short of specifically backing Nabucco, Europe's planned new gas pipeline, or South Stream, its Russian rival, with the US administration adopting a conciliatory stance towards Russia.

In a visible shift in tone towards Moscow, Barack Obama's newly appointed energy envoy, Richard Morningstar, said the Nabucco pipeline was no panaceea for solving Europe's energy security problems.

"Pipelines are just part of the puzzle. Nabucco is no...