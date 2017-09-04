Turkey accuses Merkel of racism

The Turkish government has accused the German chancellor of being "racist" after she called for an end to Turkey's EU accession negotiations.
Mainstream parties "are using the same rhetoric as racist parties" in order to win back voters they lost to populist parties, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (4 September).
On Sunday, in a TV debate with her opponent Martin Schulz ahead of the 24 September ele...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here