Serbia advances on EU path, Macedonia stalls

Serbia is likely to open EU membership talks this year. But Macedonia could go backwards due to its political crisis, according to EU enlargement assessments published on Tuesday (10 November).

Presenting the reports, Johannes Hahn, the EU enlargement commissioner, said Serbia could open the first negotiating chapter soon.

“Hopefully at an intergovernmental conference still this year,” he told press.

After Serbia stepped up efforts to strengthen rule of law, chapters 23 a...