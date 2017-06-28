Ad
euobserver
Oettinger said there would have to be cuts in the next budget period (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU mulls post-Brexit budget options

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled a reflection paper on the future EU budget, amid concerns that the departure of the UK - a net contributor - would stretch the current resources.

"We won't have the UK with us any more, but they were net payers ... so we will have a gap of €10 billion to €11 billion a year," EU budget chief Gunther Oettinger told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (28 June), referring to the fact that Britain paid more into the budget than it got back.

